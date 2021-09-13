Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

38 injured as bus rams into truck on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Four seriously injured passengers hospitalised in Chandigarh; case against absconding truck driver for parking vehicle on roadside near Dera Bassi
By Hillary Victor
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:02 PM IST
The Haryana Roadways bus that rammed into a truck parked on the roadside at Dera Bassi on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway at 3am on Monday. (HT Photo)

Thirty-eight passengers were injured, four of them seriously, when a Haryana Roadways bus coming from Ambala rammed into a truck parked along the highway at Dera Bassi early on Monday.

Police said the four seriously injured passengers were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where their condition was stated to be out of danger. The rest of the passengers suffered minor injuries and were administered first aid.

Narpinder Singh, the police post in-charge at Mubarakpur, said the accident took place at 3am. He said the bus was on a high speed and its driver lost control on hitting the truck parked on the roadside. The driver and conductor of the bus had a narrow escape.

A case has been registered against the absconding truck driver.

