38 injured as bus rams into truck on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Thirty-eight passengers were injured, four of them seriously, when a Haryana Roadways bus coming from Ambala rammed into a truck parked along the highway at Dera Bassi early on Monday.

Police said the four seriously injured passengers were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where their condition was stated to be out of danger. The rest of the passengers suffered minor injuries and were administered first aid.

Narpinder Singh, the police post in-charge at Mubarakpur, said the accident took place at 3am. He said the bus was on a high speed and its driver lost control on hitting the truck parked on the roadside. The driver and conductor of the bus had a narrow escape.

A case has been registered against the absconding truck driver.