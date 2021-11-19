Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 38 new dengue cases in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

38 new dengue cases in Chandigarh tricity area

The maximum, 22, dengue cases were reported from Chandigarh, followed by 12 from Mohali and six in Panchkula.
No dengue death was reported in either Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula on the day. (Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 02:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Dengue cases continued to see a dip with 38 infections surfacing in the tricity on Thursday, of which the maximum, 22, were reported from Chandigarh, followed by 12 from Mohali and six in Panchkula. A day before, the tricity had 46 cases. The dip in cases is said to be due to dipping temperatures.

No dengue death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions.

6 fresh Covid infections in tricity

The daily Covid-19 infection tally continues to fluctuate in tricity with six fresh infections on Thursday against the nine cases on Wednesday. Three patients tested positive in Chandigarh while two infections were reported in Mohali and one in Panchkula.

So far in November, Mohali has reported two Covid-related fatalities while no death has been reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula. On Thursday too, no fatality was reported in tricity.

Tricity’s active cases tally stands at 83, with 47 patients still being infected in Mohali, 28 in Chandigarh, and 8 in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP