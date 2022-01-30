387 new Covid cases, 4 death in Ludhiana

Covid cases continued on the downward trend in Ludhiana with 387 fresh cases being detected here on Saturday. The day before, the district had 467 cases. Four residents also succumbed to the virus on Saturday, taking the toll to 2,210.

The latest casualties include a 78-year-old man from Rupalon village, a 67-year-old man from Sahnewal, a 55-year-old woman from Shimlapuri and a 22-year-old woman from Vishwakarma Nagar.

Ludhiana currently has 3,928 active cases, of which 3,722 are in home isolation while 206 are admitted in different hospitals.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh appealed to residents to follow Covid-appropriate behavior and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. He urged the residents to avoid visiting crowded places and take precautions at all times.

Unvaccinated? Steer clear of public places, warns DC

Citing the recent study of the Ludhiana health department, wherein it was found that 80% of those who succumbed to Covid-19 here in January were unvaccinated, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that those who have willfully avoided the second dose of vaccine are not allowed access to public spaces.

Stating that only fully vaccinated people can move out of their houses as per the orders issued by the state government, Sharma said that around 10 lakh people in the district have still not turned up for the second dose of the vaccine. He said that if any unvaccinated or partially vaccinated person is found roaming in public places like markets, marriage palaces, malls, hotels, gyms or restaurants, the administration will take strict action against them.

Sharma further said that it has already been decided that government employees will not get their salaries if they are not fully vaccinated. He added that he will also speak to industrialists to not issue salaries to unvaccinated staff in the coming time.

Mega vaccination drive today

He also informed that a mega vaccination drive is being organised on Sunday, and 282 vaccination sites will be set up throughout the district. He urged all eligible persons to come out and get vaccinated.

In a video released on Saturday, Sharma said that in a meeting with police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, it was discussed that many residents have not turned up for the second dose despite repeated appeals.

He said that 102% of the eligible residents have received the first dose in the district, but only 64% of those have got the second dose, which means 36% (around 10 lakh persons) are yet to become fully vaccinated. He said that out of 81 Covid deaths that took place in January this year, 80% of the victims were either unvaccinated or had missed their second dose.