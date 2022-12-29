38th state-level youth festival starts in Dharamshala

The 38th state-level youth festival began at the indoor stadium of Dharamshala on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the three-day youth festival, Kangra deputy commissioner called upon the youth to preserve the rich cultural heritage of India.

He said that Himachal is known for its folk dance, folk songs and various other art forms and it was a matter of great pleasure that the youth of the state is taking forward this cultural heritage.

He said that along with taking forward the folk traditions, the important responsibility of nation building is also on the shoulders of the youth. He said that the youth should strive to make a better country by setting high ideals in their lives. He said that the youth should take lessons from the past, live in the present and build the future. He asked the young artists from all over the state to show their creativity in the competitions to be held in the state youth festival with full dedication.

District youth services and sports officer NP Guleria was also present on the occasion. Around 500 youth participants from all over the state will showcase their talent in 11 genres, including in folk dance, folk song, one act play, classical singing, tabla playing, flute playing, sitar playing, harmonium playing, Kathak dance, oratory and traditional / folk instrument competitions.

Renowned artists as jury

Eminent scholars and artists of the state are part of the jury to judge the contestants in the youth festival. These are Padma Shri awardee Vidyanand Saraik, Karnail Rana, Achhar Singh Parmar, Sanjay Sood, Bhupender Sharma, Kuldeep Guleria, Yadwinder Sharma, Prof Suresh Sharma, Satish Pujari, Nirmal Singh, Rajeev Sharma, and Tek Chand and Vishal Thakur.

