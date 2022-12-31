3,900 cops to keep check on New Year’s eve revellers on Chandigarh tricity roads

A 3,900-strong police force will be guarding tricity roads on Saturday as residents step out to ring in the New Year.

In Chandigarh, where 2,000 cops have been deployed, sectors which are expected to see a higher footfall of partygoers will have more police presence. These include Sectors 17, 22, 26, 35 and the area around Elante Mall. Besides special nakas to check for drunken driving, a ‘Lady Police Squad’ will also be on patrolling duty to assist women/girls in the city. Eight PCR vehicles with women cops will be deployed at eight prominent places to provide pick-and-drop facility to women.

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manisha Choudhary said, “We request people to cooperate with the Chandigarh Police to ensure New Year celebrations go off peacefully. We also request them to follow the traffic rules and not drive under the influence of liquor as this puts their and other’s lives at risk.”

She added that hooliganism in the name of celebrations will not be tolerated and there would be special focus on women’s safety.

Chandigarh deputy commissioner Yashpal Garg said, “This time, no restrictions have been imposed under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code. On general days, outlets with liquor licence are permitted till 1 am and the same will be followed on Sunday (New Year). Besides, 18 outlets, including some clubs and restaurants, have got permissions to remain open till 3am.”

“On routine days, loud music is permitted till 10 pm but on Sunday, it will be allowed till midnight,” the DC added.

Security up at entry & exits points of Mohali

In Mohali, around 1,500 cops will be deployed and checkposts will be set up near popular bars, restaurants, and strategic areas, including entry and exit points to the city, on New Year’s eve.

Additional director general of police (ADGP, law and order) has directed senior police officers – superintendents of police (SPs), deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and station house officers (SHOs), to carry out checking at bars and discos.

With the state on high alert after the Tarn Taran RPG attack case, as many as 18 police control room units will be on job in the city and 10 in rural areas.

On Friday, anti-sabotage teams carried out checking in various parts of the city. This was followed by a flag march in areas frequented by miscreants.

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said parties will be allowed till 1 am.

400 cops, 37 nakas in Panchkula

In Panchkula, more than 400 cops will be deployed at 37 special nakas from 7 pm.

Quoting deputy commissioner of police Sumer Pratap Singh, a spokesperson said that to maintain law-and-order in the city, 24 police riders, 12 PCR, 17 emergency vehicles and 24 quick response team (QRT) riders will be on patrolling duty.

“For women’s safety, women cops will also be deployed at the nakas. To keep a check on drunk driving, cops with alcohol sensors will be deputed at 11 spots and offenders will be prosecuted under Motor Vehicle act,” a statement read.

