39-km ring road project: Ambala admn to disburse land compensation from next week
Compensation against land acquired for the Ambala ring road project will be disbursed to land owners from next week, officials of the district administration said on Thursday.
“NHAI has already released ₹150 crore for land compensation. Further process for disbursement will be initiated by the district revenue officer,” said Kuldeep Chand, an official from the technical branch of NHAI’s Ambala zone office.
DRO Captain Vinod Sharma said the disbursement process under a pilot project will begin after Independence Day. “Details, including revenue records and ownership, are being prepared. Details of six of the 23 villages where land has been acquired are ready and we will start disbursing the compensation from August 16,” he added.
Coming up under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase 1, the 39-km ring road will connect five national highways in Ambala district. Estimated to cost ₹1,500 crore, it was approved by the Haryana government in June last year.
It will help ease traffic congestion in the twin Ambala cities by serving as an alternative route for commuters headed to Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
As per the plan, the ring road will start near Saddopur village on NH-152 (Ambala-Chandigarh highway) and will link with NH-72 (Ambala-Roorkee highway, now NH 344) at Handesra village.
Similarly, the ring road from NH-72 will connect with NH-444A (Ambala-Saha highway) at Khudda Kalan and further be linked with NH-44 (Delhi-Amritsar highway or GT Road) at Mohra village.
The GT Road will get connected with NH-65 (Ambala-Hisar highway) at Balana village in Ambala City.
Home minister and Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij had earlier said the state government will bear 50% of the project cost.
On this, Chand said, “The state government is expected to release its share of funds soon.”
On the construction part, project director Virender Singh said the tender had been floated and will be opened in September.
-
Atiq’s Kaushambi property worth ₹24 crore attached: Police
In another blow to former MP and mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, Prayagraj police attached Atiq Ahmad who is registered as leader of IS-227 gang and a history sheeter of Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj's property worth Rs 24 crore located at Koilaha village in Chayal tehsil area of Kaushambi district on Friday. A joint team of police and revenue officials under SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh reached Koilaha village on Friday and put up a board at the land, which is around 1.4602 hectares, with the notice of attachment and other details.
-
33-year-old arrested for murdering 65-year-old man in Bhiwandi
Three days after finding the body of a 65-year-old Bhiwandi resident bludgeoned to death, the Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested The accused, Sherbahadur Singh (33) for murder. The deceased was identified as a resident of Khan Compound in Bhiwandi, Iqbal Ahmad Sakib Ansari. Police said that during the investigation they learnt that Singh was missing after the offence and suspected him. Singh was not using a mobile phone, making it difficult to track him.
-
Delhi sees 2,136 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate touches 15%
Delhi on Friday reported 2,136 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate touched 15% per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the 10th straight day when the capital logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. The national capital on Thursday had registered 2,726 Covid-19 cases and six deaths due to the coronavirus infection.
-
Tiranga bike rally halted, Suvendu says ‘not in Pakistan, this is embarrassing’
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday called the West Bengal Police 'anti national Mamata police' after a Tiranga bike rally was stopped in his Assembly constituency Nandigram. “Is there a need to take permission to carry out the PM's call? It's embarrassing,” he told news agency ANI. The ruling Trinamool Congress is yet to respond to Adhikari's charges. He further said nobody was carrying any political party's flag, only the Indian National Flag.
-
IIIT-A celebrates 24th foundation day in style
The 24th foundation day of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A) was celebrated on Friday with enthusiasm on its Jhalwa based campus. Inaugurating the function in the main auditorium, the chief guest and chairman of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Sanjay Srinetra called upon students to blend education with learning. Learning gives you sanskar in life, he pointed out. Prof Vijayashri Tiwari, registrar threw light on the journey covered by the institute so far.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics