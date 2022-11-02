Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3-day Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan to start from Nov 11

3-day Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan to start from Nov 11

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:46 AM IST

The 44th Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan will start from November 11; the event will be organised by Indian National Theatre in association with the Durga Das Foundation

The music festival will be held at the auditorium of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, Chandigarh. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The 44th Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan will start from November 11. The event is being organised by Indian National Theatre in association with the Durga Das Foundation.

The music festival will be held at the auditorium of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26. Artistes from various parts of the country will be performing at the event, said Vinita Gupta, Indian National Theatre’s secretary.

Classical vocalists Dhanashree Ghaisas and Omkar Dadarkar will perform on Day 1.

On the evening of November 12, Vidushi Manjusha Patil and classical vocalist Prasad Khaparde will present their take the stage and Vidushi Devaki Pandit will perform on the final day.

The entry to the music festival will be free of cost and can be viewed live on www.indiannationaltheatre.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP