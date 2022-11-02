3-day Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan to start from Nov 11

The 44th Annual Chandigarh Sangeet Sammelan will start from November 11. The event is being organised by Indian National Theatre in association with the Durga Das Foundation.

The music festival will be held at the auditorium of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26. Artistes from various parts of the country will be performing at the event, said Vinita Gupta, Indian National Theatre’s secretary.

Classical vocalists Dhanashree Ghaisas and Omkar Dadarkar will perform on Day 1.

On the evening of November 12, Vidushi Manjusha Patil and classical vocalist Prasad Khaparde will present their take the stage and Vidushi Devaki Pandit will perform on the final day.

The entry to the music festival will be free of cost and can be viewed live on www.indiannationaltheatre.com