3-day health drive in 2,303 flood-hit villages of Punjab from today

In the aftermath of devastating floods, the health department is set to roll out a three-day campaign across all 2,303 flood-affected villages across the state from Sunday. The move comes amid growing concerns of outbreak of water-borne and vector-borne diseases, including dengue, malaria, diarrhoea and skin infection. Along with health camps, fogging operations will be undertaken daily in the affected 2,303 villages for which the state has decided to procure thousands of fogging machines. (HT Photo)

According to officials, special medical camps will be organised in every affected village from September 14 to 16. These camps will provide free check-ups, medicines and essential health services, with a particular focus on vulnerable groups such as children, senior citizens, pregnant women and lactating mothers. A fumigation and larvicidal spray drive will also be conducted.

For the next 21 days, fogging operations will be undertaken daily in the affected 2,303 villages for which the state has decided to procure thousands of fogging machines.

Civil surgeons and block senior medical officers (SMOs) have been tasked with supervising the initiative in their respective districts. The government has directed them to ensure the availability of essential drugs, rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits for malaria and thermal scanners for fever detection. The medical teams will also counsel residents on disease prevention and hygiene practices to curb post-flood health risks.

Alongside the camps, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers will conduct door-to-door visits, covering all families over the next week. “Each family will receive a basic health kit containing mosquito repellent cream, oral rehydration salts (ORS), paracetamol, cetirizine, chlorine tablets, antiseptics and soap. ASHA workers will also screen people for fever, conduct malaria testing where required and advise immediate referral of seriously ill patients to the nearest health facility,” reads the letter issued in this regard.

Health officials emphasised that coordination with village sarpanches, MLAs and local gurdwaras would play a crucial role in mobilising people. “Our focus is on prevention, early detection and timely treatment to avoid any large-scale outbreak after the floods,” a senior health official said.