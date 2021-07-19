3-day heavy rain prediction in J&K

The meteorological department on Sunday predicted heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir between July 19 and 21.

The showers may affect Eid-ul-Azha preparations and disturb tourist itineraries. Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in J&K on Wednesday with thousands of people buying sacrificial animals ahead of the festival.

The weather office on Sunday advised people living on higher reaches to remain cautious while tourists and trekkers have been advised to avoid camping on mountain or riversides owing to chances of flash floods.

“From Sunday night, we will see heavy rainfall in Jammu and moderate to heavy showers in Kashmir,” said meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

Locals, who have been facing economic distress owing to lockdowns over the last two years are hoping that this year’s festivities go on without a hitch. “We are praying that this Eid brings emotional and economic respite. I was hoping to sell many sacrificial animals this year. I hope it does not rain,” said Mohammad Amin, who was selling sacrificial animals on the roadside in Old City.

Weekend Covid curfew remains in force in four districts of the UT, while night curfew restrictions are in place in all 20 districts. “Sales are already down as few people will sacrifice animals this Eid due to the Covid,” said another meat dealer, Firdous Ahmad.

The system is most likely to cause lightning and thunder along with widespread rainfall, primarily in the Pirpanjal Range and the Valley. “We may be celebrating Eid amid rainfall, though the mercury, which has been hovering around 34°C in Srinagar and 35°C in Jammu, may drop by around five to six notches,” he said.

The weather office said that there may be temporary disruption of traffic mainly on the Jammu- Srinagar highway, Srinagar-Leh higwhay, Doda- Kishtawar road and Mughal Road. “There are chances of landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places and waterlogging and minor floods over low-lying areas. Suspension of agricultural and horticultural operations during above period is advised,” Mir said.