3kg ICE, 8kg heroin seized near Pak border in Amritsar

Border Security Force (BSF) troops successfully recovered 8 kg of heroin and 3 kg of ICE drug (methamphetamine), and ammunition in two separate operations near the Pakistan border in Amritsar district. An FIR was registered at the Gharinda police station in this case (HT Photo)

“On Thursday evening, following a suspected drone movement, BSF troops launched a search operation along with Punjab Police, which culminated in the recovery of one big packet containing three small plastic boxes of ICE drug (methamphetamine) having gross weight 3.049 kg from a farming field near village Bhaini Rajputan falling in Amritsar district,” a BSF spokesperson said.

An FIR was registered at the Gharinda police station in this case.

In another midnight operation in the border area of Amritsar district, BSF troops seized 15 small packets of heroin weighing 7.985kgs, 290 gms of opium, and 34 Pakistan ordinance factory manufactured live cartridges from an agricultural field near village Attari, the spokesperson added.