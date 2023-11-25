close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3-month winter break in Kashmir schools from November 28

3-month winter break in Kashmir schools from November 28

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 26, 2023 05:54 AM IST

While the winter break for students up to class 8 will begin on November 28, that for students of classes 9 to 12 will begin on December 11

With a cold wave gripping Kashmir Valley, authorities on Saturday announced that schools in the valley will remain closed for about three months for the winter break.

The winter break will end on February 29, 2024 for all students, they said (HT File Photo)
The winter break will end on February 29, 2024 for all students, they said

While the winter break for students up to class 8 will begin on November 28, that for students of classes 9 to 12 will begin on December 11. It will end on February 29, 2024 for all students, they said.

All government and recognised private schools of the Kashmir division will observe the winter vacation for around three months, said an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir.

The winter break for students up to class 8 will be from November 28 to February 29, 2024. This makes Saturday the last working day of the season for these classes as Monday is a national holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, according to the order.

For students of classes 9 to 12, the winter break will be from December 11 to February 29, 2024, the order stated.

The teachers, however, shall report back to their respective schools on February 21 to make arrangements for the upcoming examinations, it said.

“All teachers shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during the vacation period,” it said.

