3Ms – Yamunanagar police’s formula for showing drug addicts the right path

Adopting a “3M” (medication, meditation and mainstreaming) model, the Yamunanagar police and members of the civil society have been working on a war footing to help drug addicts here kick the habit.

Explaining the initiative, termed “Sahi Raah – From Hell to Heaven, a journey towards better self”, superintendent of police (SP) Kamaldeep Goyal said other than physically identifying addicts, the department launched a helpline (8818-001-383) last month.

“We have already received more than 250 calls from addicts, their families and locals with tip-offs about peddlers. Of them, roughly 150 have been identified, registered and are undergoing medication under our supervision, depending on their condition. Eight are admitted in hospitals for treatment. A batch, comprising seven men of different age groups, also attended an indoor camp in Kalesar,” the police official said.

Following the camp, conducted by Art of Living at Kalesar’s Kaleshwar Mahadev Math on the foothills of Shivalik Hills, a valedictory celebration was organised by Ambala Range IG Bharti Arora.

Daily review meetings and biweekly open house sessions for the affected families are also being organised at the mini-secretariat, while the SP also plans to host dinners for a couple of recovered addicts and their families.

The initiative also aims to eradicate drug peddling through legal and social approaches.

Frequent drug recoveries by the police and door-to-door visits to dissuade peddlers were putting societal pressure on many, said Surender Madaan, one of the members of Hamida Peace Committee that has been roped in for the initiative.

“We have been going from house to house, warning sellers against destroying the lives of youths. Similar drives will be initiated in other areas that are also infamous for peddlers,” Madaan said.

SP Goyal said a 50-year-old woman, Nasreen, from old Hamida was nabbed with 60gm of smack last week. Her son-in-law, Allah Banda, 28, was also arrested with 100gm smack last year, in one of the biggest drug recoveries in the district.

He said such measures will organically develop awareness among addicts and peddlers regarding the devastating effects of drugs.

“Most of the drugs supplied here are from Uttar Pradesh. The addicts are mostly from the lower-middle class and a lot of them are auto-rickshaw drivers,” he added.