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3-tier verification strengthened procurement system: CM Saini

Saini said that Aadhaar-based biometric verification has been made mandatory to ensure the identity of farmers in the procurement process

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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With the new three-tier crop verification and foodgrain procurement norms drawing public ire, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said these “technology-based initiatives” have enhanced transparency, accountability and efficiency in the procurement process, directly benefiting farmers.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini while chairing the cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the CM said the government has made a three-tier crop verification system mandatory under which crops brought to procurement centres will be matched with the crops registered by the farmer, making the verification process more accurate and reliable.

Saini said that Aadhaar-based biometric verification has been made mandatory to ensure the identity of farmers in the procurement process. “Till April 8, 2026, 75% of wheat brought to mandis has been successfully verified through biometric authentication. Keeping farmers’ convenience in mind, up to three nominated individuals have also been permitted for biometric verification,” Saini said.

The CM said that all mandis and warehouses have been brought under geo-fencing to prevent unauthorised usage and strengthen location-based monitoring. So far, geo-fencing has been completed across 416 wheat mandis, 112 mustard mandis, and 179 additional locations to handle higher arrivals. He said that 1,344 additional storage points have also been geo-fenced to ensure safe and systematic storage of food grains.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 3-tier verification strengthened procurement system: CM Saini
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 3-tier verification strengthened procurement system: CM Saini
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