With the new three-tier crop verification and foodgrain procurement norms drawing public ire, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said these “technology-based initiatives” have enhanced transparency, accountability and efficiency in the procurement process, directly benefiting farmers.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini while chairing the cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Sourced)

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Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the CM said the government has made a three-tier crop verification system mandatory under which crops brought to procurement centres will be matched with the crops registered by the farmer, making the verification process more accurate and reliable.

Saini said that Aadhaar-based biometric verification has been made mandatory to ensure the identity of farmers in the procurement process. “Till April 8, 2026, 75% of wheat brought to mandis has been successfully verified through biometric authentication. Keeping farmers’ convenience in mind, up to three nominated individuals have also been permitted for biometric verification,” Saini said.

The CM said that all mandis and warehouses have been brought under geo-fencing to prevent unauthorised usage and strengthen location-based monitoring. So far, geo-fencing has been completed across 416 wheat mandis, 112 mustard mandis, and 179 additional locations to handle higher arrivals. He said that 1,344 additional storage points have also been geo-fenced to ensure safe and systematic storage of food grains.

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{{^usCountry}} To enhance traceability and accountability of goods in mandis, it has been made mandatory to record the vehicle number and capture photographs of the vehicle/load while issuing entry gate passes. Saini said that before stock is moved out of mandis, mandatory approval from both the transporter and the Market Committee secretary has been ensured for exit gate passes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To enhance traceability and accountability of goods in mandis, it has been made mandatory to record the vehicle number and capture photographs of the vehicle/load while issuing entry gate passes. Saini said that before stock is moved out of mandis, mandatory approval from both the transporter and the Market Committee secretary has been ensured for exit gate passes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This multi-agency verification system is enabling secure and authenticated movement of stock,” Saini said. Saini said that as of April 8, 2026, a total of 1,74,635 exit gate passes have been issued without any issues, reflecting the success of the new system. Saini said that the opposition is unnecessarily spreading misinformation regarding the procurement system in an attempt to mislead farmers. The CM also appealed to commission agents to rise above any political motives and cooperate in the interest of farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This multi-agency verification system is enabling secure and authenticated movement of stock,” Saini said. Saini said that as of April 8, 2026, a total of 1,74,635 exit gate passes have been issued without any issues, reflecting the success of the new system. Saini said that the opposition is unnecessarily spreading misinformation regarding the procurement system in an attempt to mislead farmers. The CM also appealed to commission agents to rise above any political motives and cooperate in the interest of farmers. {{/usCountry}}

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