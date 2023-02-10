3-year-old case: Gangster Yadu’s aide arrested for assaulting panchayat member

The Payal police have arrested an aide of gangster Yadwinder Singh alias Yadu in a three- year-old case of attempt to murder.

The accused had assaulted a member panchayat with a sharp-edged weapon in December 2019 and had fled assuming him dead.

The accused, who was arrested on Thursday, has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Nariala village of Mehalpur in Hoshiarpur. Yadwinder Singh alias Yadu of Ghudani Khurd is already in the custody of Khanna police for possessing illegal weapons.

ASI Ajmer Singh, who is investigating the case, said that Hardeep Singh, member of the panchayat, Ghudani Khurd village had lodged an FIR against the accused on December 14, 2019.

He alleged that the accused had intercepted his way on December 13, 2019 and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused also opened fire targeting him but the bullet had missed the target.

Hardeep alleged that the accused had kept on assaulting him with a sharp-edged weapon and left the place assuming him dead. Later, he was rushed to a hospital by his father.

The ASI said that a case under sections 307, 323, 324, 325, 326, 506, 341, 148, 149, 120-B of the IPC, sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at police station Payal. Gurpreet has been avoiding police for over three years.