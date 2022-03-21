3-year-old girl left to die in gunny bag rescued by locals

: A 3-year-old girl, who was stuffed in a plastic gunny bag and left to die in a field in Sarangra village here in an act of vengeance, was rescued by locals and reunited with her parents, police said on Sunday.

Two men, identified as Gurdit Singh of Bhindi Aulakh village and Ghanguri alias Prabhjit Singh of Ratan Khurd village in Amritsar, have been booked by the police under various sections of the IPC, including kidnapping and murder.

One of the accused Gurdit Singh was caught on the spot by Balraj Singh of Sarangra village and his cousin Swaran Singh on Saturday evening when they were on their way to Amritsar on a motorcycle, police said.

“Our teams are conducting raids at various locations to arrest the absconding accused,” Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Charanjit Singh of Lopoke police station said.

Balraj said that they notice two bike-borne men holding a gunny bag in front of them. They stopped the bike and threw the gunny bag in a field.

“Their action seemed doubtful and we started following them. After a brief chase, we caught one of the two persons, while the other managed to flee. When the gunny bag was opened, we found the child in it,” Balraj said in his statement at the Lopoke police station.

Gurdit revealed that the girl was a daughter of his wife’s sister Komalpreet Kaur and that the duo wanted to kill the child as her father Harprit Singh had abused Ghanguri a few days ago and they had been holding a grudge against him.

Balraj and Swaran handed over the girl to her parents and the accused to the police. A video clip of the incident in which the gunny bag was being opened in the field to rescue the child has also gone viral on social media.

