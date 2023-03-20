4 associates of radical leader held in Punjab’s Khanna

Ludhiana

Handcuffs icon. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

The Khanna police arrested four accomplices of Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh under preventive measures.

The accused were instigating people for staging a protest and blocking roads against police action against Amritpal on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Ishwar Singh of Manupur, Gurpreet Singh of Utala, Sukhwinder Singh of Bhagwanpura and Jagtar Singh of Ranva.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said the police received information that the accused were instigating the people against the police. They were forcing the people to block the national highway in Khanna, he said.

The police nabbed the four accused under Sections 107 and 151 of the Code and Criminal Procedure (CrPC). They have been sent to jail.

The SSP added that the police will not spare anyone trying to disturb the law-and-order situation in Khanna. The police are keeping a close watch on social networking sites. Action will be taken against persons who will spread fake news or try to instigate people to take the law into their hands.

The police also conducted flag marches in different parts of Khanna.