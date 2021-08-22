4 booked for ex-Jalandhar Youth Cong chief’s murder

Two months after former Jalandhar (rural) Youth Congress president Sukhmeet Singh ‘Deputy’ (43), was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified assailants in Jalandhar, police have booked four persons for murder.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Saturday said the accused have been identified as gangster Guarav Patial, Vikas Maley, Puneet of Jalandhar and an unidentified person. Patial, who is lodged in an Armenia jail, hatched the conspiracy to kill Sukhmeet, said Bhullar.

Sukhmeet, who was shot dead in the Gopal Nagar area of the city on June 20, was convicted in the 2008 Mickey kidnapping case and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Police are working on different aspects to apprehend Maley of Gurugram and two other accomplices, who committed the crime in Jalandhar.

Gangster Davinder Bambiha group had owned up the responsibility for killing Sukhmeet.