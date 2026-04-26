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4 booked in land encroachment case involving NHAI contractor in Fazilka

A case was registered at Khui Khera police station in Fazilka district under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 318(4), 329(3), 324(5), 351(3) and 61(2), which relate to cheating, criminal trespass, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:18 am IST
By Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur
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Four persons linked to a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) contractor have been booked for allegedly encroaching on private land beyond the acquired limits in Begganwali village of Fazilka district, where four-laning work on the Fazilka-Abohar stretch of NH-07, including Greenfield bypasses at Abohar and Fazilka, is underway.

The land allegedly encroached by the NHAI contractor.

“The case stems from a demarcation exercise conducted by revenue authorities, which reportedly found that only 71 marlas of land had been legally acquired for the project, while an additional 41 marlas were allegedly occupied beyond the sanctioned extent. The disputed land falls along the project alignment where construction activities, including a proposed toll plaza, are underway,” said an official privy to the development, requesting anonymity.

Following administrative review and legal opinion, a case was registered at Khui Khera police station in Fazilka district under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 318(4), 329(3), 324(5), 351(3) and 61(2), which relate to cheating, criminal trespass, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Those named in the FIR include Gurbachan Singh, Parminder Singh, Joginder Singh and Ashok Kumar Bansal on the basis of the complaint of Arpit Gupta, a resident of Fazilka.

Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya criticised the encroachment sans permission and said, “No sort of compensation was offered to the land owner.”

The MP also raised the issue of the construction of a toll plaza, which is situated just 4.5km from the city limits.

“The toll plaza location on this stretch, which has reportedly just 4.7 km from the city limits, instead of the prescribed 5 km distance from municipal or city boundaries according to norms of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and NHAI policy, can potentially impact local development and movement near the city,” the MP added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 booked in land encroachment case involving NHAI contractor in Fazilka
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