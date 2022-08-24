4 Chandigarh men arrested for theft in 2 separate cases

Four men from Ram Darbar were arrested for theft in two separate cases in the past 24 hours.

Two men in their early 20s were arrested on Tuesday for stealing ₹45,000 and jewellery from a house in Hallo Majra.

The accused have been identified as Shubam alias Tedi, 21, and Gurmit Singh, 23, both residents of Ram Darbar.

The complainant, Kuldeep Singh of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, told the police that he had gone to his native village in Himachal Pradesh on August 14 and when he returned the next day, he found that his house had been ransacked and valuables were missing.

Police have recovered the stolen items from the suspected thieves.

Teenager among 2 held for stealing mobile phones

Two men, including a teenager, were arrested for stealing mobile phones from a house in Ram Darbar. The accused have been identified as Rohit alias Gulli (21) and Sourab alias Kali (19), both residents of Ram Darbar.

The complainant, Sagar, 28, told police that two mobile phones and documents had been stolen from his house on the night of August 14.

The stolen items have been recovered from the accused, who have been sent to judicial custody.

Domestic help booked for stealing ₹2 lakh

Chandigarh A woman who worked as a domestic help has been booked for stealing ₹2 lakh and three signed cheques from her employer’s house in Sector 11.

The accused has been identified as Kusum.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Dr Akhilesh of Sector 11, Chandigarh.

He told the police that he lives in a rented accommodation and his wife had brought back ₹2 lakh from her village which they had kept in a cupboard at their home. He added that Kusum had a set of the house keys.

