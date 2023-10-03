Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 days on, missing Bengaluru trekker yet to be traced

4 days on, missing Bengaluru trekker yet to be traced

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 03, 2023 08:18 AM IST

According to the Manali police, Ramesh was trekking alone in the Jogini Fall forests. His cellphone was discovered near the Jogini waterfall on September 29, a day after he had gone missing. He has been missing for the last three days in the dense forests near Manali. Rahul embarked on his trekking expedition on the evening of September 28 and as of now the authorities have been unable to locate him.

A 35-year-old Bengaluru-based trekker, Rahul Ramesh, has been missing for the last three days in the dense forests near Manali. Rahul embarked on his trekking expedition on the evening of September 28 and as of now the authorities have been unable to locate him.

A 35-year-old Bengaluru-based trekker, Rahul Ramesh, has been missing for the last three days in the dense forests near Manali. Rahul embarked on his trekking expedition on the evening of September 28 and as of now the authorities have been unable to locate him. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

According to the Manali police, Ramesh was trekking alone in the Jogini Fall forests. His cellphone was discovered near the Jogini waterfall on September 29, a day after he had gone missing.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A search operation was conducted on September 30. However, the rescue team were unable to locate him.

The police in collaboration with local rescue teams launched the search operation on Sunday. Till the filing of the report, there has been no success in tracing him.

Ramesh’s friends reached out to the local police when he failed to return from his day-long trekking expedition on September 28. The search for the missing trekker is on.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manali search operation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP