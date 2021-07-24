Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

4 dera men file bail pleas in derogatory posters case

Were arrested for pasting derogatory posters near gurdwaras of Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages in Faridkot district on in 2015
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Four followers of the Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda on Friday filed applications in a court seeking bail in a case related to desecration incident wherein derogatory posters were pasted near gurdwaras of Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages in Faridkot district on the intervening night of September 24 and 25, 2015.

The court of judicial magistrate Tarjani issued a notice to the state and adjourned the matter to July 27.

On July 20, The SIT led by inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar filed a chargesheet against four dera followers --- Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, Shakti Singh and Baljit Singh.

Meanwhile, two other dera followers, Nishan Singh and Pardeep Kumar, who were arrested for 2015 Bargari sacrilege, on Friday filed applications in the court additional district and session judge seeking bail. The court has adjourned the matter to July 30.

On June 21, the court of judicial magistrate had dismissed their bail plea in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case. However, On July 20, the judicial magistrate had granted bail to other four accused dera followers.

