4 held in Ambala co-op bank heist

Two months after burglars broke into a co-operative bank in Ambala and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees after cutting at least 32 lockers, police on Thursday claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of four persons.

The accused in police custody in Ambala on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sobind Kumar alias Sobit, Pawan Kumar, Rahul and Dhruv, all natives of Bihar.

An SIT under DSP, headquarters, Ramesh Kumar, was probing the case.

The CIA-1 unit led by inspector Harjinder Singh has also recovered ₹5.5 lakh cash, jewellery worth ₹17 lakh, a double-barrel gun, ammunition and a Gurugram-registered car used in the crime that took place at The Ambala Central Co-Operative Bank Ltd’s Baldev Nagar branch on Naraingarh road.

Addressing the media, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that Pawan was arrested last month that led to the identification of five other accused, including the mastermind Sobind Kumar.

“Sobind Kumar was nabbed from West Bengal and taken into transit remand earlier this month. Later, he was taken into police remand twice for 12 days. The ornaments were sold to many including Dhruv, who is in six-day remand. Another gang member Rahul was arrested from Delhi and will be taken into remand. Rest of the accused will be arrested soon,” he added.

The SP also disclosed that the gang made burglary plans in Kurukshetra and did reccee of co-operative banks in half of the state, due to their laxity in security arrangements.

“They particularly chose banks with abandoned land around the building. They firstly targeted a branch in Yamunanagar’s Raduar on September 14 and four days later at a similar bank in Sonipat’s Gohana in the same manner,” he added.

