4 held with 29 lakh drug money, weapons in Amritsar

The Amritsar (rural) police on Wednesday arrested four persons allegedly involved in the smuggling of drugs and weapons from Pakistan.

The police have also recovered ₹29.32 lakh drug money, a pistol of .32 bore (China-made) and two of its magazines (with 25 live rounds), 12 mobile phones and two foreign SIM cards (one of Pakistani and another of UAE).

The accused have been identified as Gurjant Singh of Nathupur village, Sukhjinder Singh of Khayala village, Mehal Singh and Tehal singh of Lodhi Gujjar village. All the villages fall near the India-Pakistan border in Ajnala sub-division of the district.

Police said the arrested men were in contact with Pakistani smugglers for the supply of drugs and weapons. They said lately, the accused smuggled a consignment of 6kg heroin from Pakistan, which was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border near Kakkar village.

A team comprising deputy superintendent of police (DSP-Attari) Gurpartap Singh Sahota, assistant superintendent of police (ASP-Majitha) Abhimanyu Rana and DSP-detective Gurinderpal Singh was working on the forward and backward linkages about the recovery of 6kg heroin that was seized by the BSF on February 16.

One of the officials said they have nominated one more accused, kingpin of the racket, in the case, who is absconding.

He said their preliminary investigation has suggested that the accused had cleared the consignments of nearly 25kg of heroin from the border in the past one month. He said, “January was very challenging for the BSF due to the fog when the visibility at the border had been reduced to almost zero, and the accused had taken the benefit of this.”

DSP Gurpartap Singh said they have registered a case under Sections 21-22-25-27-27A-29-61-85 of the NDPS Act, 25-54-59 of the Arms Act and the relevant sections of the Foreign Act against the accused at Lopoke police station.

He said their investigation to ascertain the backward and forward linkages of the accused was still on.