4 hurt as truckers clash over Jaitu union takeover in Faridkot

Four persons were injured when a clash broke out between members of two truck unions, with supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of party MLA Amolak Singh taking over the Jaitu union on Thursday.

Members belonging to the two factions of truck operators, owing allegiance to the sitting AAP MLA and incumbent office bearers, clashed over taking control of the truckers’ body.

Claiming it a unanimous decision of truck operators, the AAP MLA named his aide Harsimran Singh Malhotra as the president and Jaswant Singh Jaitu as the vice president of the union.

“The newly elected president has studied law, which will be beneficial for the union. We will make the functioning of the union transparent. Everyone is with us. Only a few people are opposing the takeover, but we will talk to them and resolve the issue,” he added.

As per information, the AAP MLA was scheduled to visit the truck union office on Thursday morning, after which truck union members were expecting a “power grab”.

A group of truck union members staged a sit-in at the gate of the union office.

Later, a meeting between the two groups was held but there was no breakthrough. Following which, MLA Amolak Singh along with 500 party workers and truck operators reached the union office.

A group of 60 truck operators protesting at the gate locked the door from inside, which escalated the tension among both groups. The gate was opened forcibly by the AAP supporters after which both groups pelted stones and threw chairs at each other.

Truck operator Sukhdev Singh sustained a serious injury in his leg, while another trucker Jagdish Singh was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, following hip displacement.

Meanwhile, the AAP workers claimed that their state leader Dharamjit Singh, Lachmann Singh and others also sustained injuries.

Senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma said that there was a minor clash over the Jaitu truck union but the police have not received any complaint so far. “We are looking into the matter and go ahead with our proceedings after getting medical reports of the injured from the hospital,” he said.

Nirmal Singh, a truck union member, said that he is also an AAP supporter, but Amolak did not consult the union members when it came to naming the new president.

“The union should be an independent body without any political involvement. What is the difference between the AAP and other parties if this is how they are going to act,” he added.

Malhotra, who claimed to have become the president unanimously, said he has the document signed by a majority of truck operators backing him for the president’s post.

Earlier, on Tuesday two groups owing allegiance to the AAP had also clashed with each other over the post of president of the Sadiq truck union.

Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Romana said that the people of Punjab voted for the AAP for change but their leaders are running for “power grab”. “Instead of public welfare, their first task is to appoint their supporters on the positions forcibly, which is very unfortunate,” he added.

