4 illegal ziplines ordered to be closed in Shimla

As the winter tourism season commences in Shimla, the tourism department has cracked down on illegally operating adventure sports. As part of the drill, district tourism development officer (DTDO), Shimla, Jagdish Sharma, conducted a surprise inspection of various illegally operating adventure activities and zip lines in Jhamunda and Siddpur in Narkanda and ordered closure of four zip lines.

“The tourism department is committed to ensuring the safety of tourists, and this action was taken as part of that commitment,” Sharma said.

He said the tourism department issues licences for the smooth operation of zip lines and other adventure activities, and these licences are granted only after all safety regulations are met. “But these four ziplines were set up without permission. Though these were not operational right now as the tourists were yet to reach these places. Mostly these locations see tourist rush during the snow and as an added attraction these zip lines were set up”, said Sharma.

“We have issued notices to four operators, and they have been given necessary instructions to remove all equipment related to these illegally operating activities within 7 days,” added Sharma who informed that in Shimla district there are 8 licences issued to operate ziplines of which majority are in Kufri while 2 are operating at Sadhupul.

“No licence was issued for ziplines in Narkanda which were totally illegal,” he added.

The forest department of Kotgarh has also been informed in this regard, instructing them not to allow the construction of any kind of equipment or structure on forest land.

Sharma said that it has come to their attention that ziplines and other adventure activities are being operated in some places without legal permission and registration, which is violation of the Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventure Activities Rules-2017 and the amended rules of 2021.

The tourism department clarifies that legal permission, technical inspection, safety certification, trained technical staff, and compliance with insurance and safety standards are mandatory for such activities. Operating such activities without approval is not only punishable but also poses a serious threat to the safety of tourists and local people. The general public and all institutions involved in the operation of adventure activities are informed that no adventure activity can be operated without obtaining legal permission and registration.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has also taken strict cognizance of this matter and has directed that all adventure activities operating without permission in the state be immediately stopped and strict action be taken against the culprits under the rules.

Sharma said, “If any individual, organisation, or operator is found to be involved in conducting these activities without permission, strict administrative action will be taken against them in accordance with the rules, including sealing the activity site and imposing fines or legal penalties”. He stated that all operators have been instructed to apply for registration with the tourism department immediately if they wish to conduct such activities.