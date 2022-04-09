4 injured as HRTC bus skids off road near Shimla

Four people sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus skidded off the road near Chaili village on the outskirts of Shimla.

The bus was en route Shimla from Dharkufar village and the accident was reportedly due to speeding. Those who were injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). The injured include the driver and conductor of the bus.

Police have registered a case and the investigations are on, said Shimla deputy superintendent of police Kamal Verma. He added the bus had collided with a tree.

A team of officials from HRTC also visited the site to ascertain the cause of the accident. It is pertinent to mention that this is the fourth HRTC bus that has met with an accident in the past week.