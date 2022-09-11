4 Khanna cops fail dope test, to face departmental inquiry

Khanna police have initiated a departmental inquiry against four police personnel after they failed a dope test. It is being alleged that the cops had embezzled opium recovered from a drug peddling accused and consumed it.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash said it is yet to be confirmed where they procured the contraband from. The police personnel – including a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and a head constable –were deputed at City -2 police station of Khanna.

The SSP added that all four police personnel have been transferred to the police lines.

He further said that they had started carrying out dope tests on cops following government orders to check if police personnel are addicted to drugs. As part of the drive, the department randomly conducted dope tests on the four personnel and found they were positive for substance abuse.

The dope test was carried out on September 8 after two accused –Basse Mia and Jaheer Mia of Palamu district of Jharkhand – who were arrested with opium smuggling on September 7 had levelled allegations against the cops. They alleged that the police had shown recovery of only 1.1 kg opium from their possession in the record, while they had recovered more than that.

They alleged that the cops had kept the rest of the opium with themselves.

