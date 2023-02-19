4 killed, 7 hurt as pickup truck rams into bus in Punjab’s Sangrur

Four persons, including a three-month-old girl, were killed and seven others injured as a Bolero pickup truck, in which they were travelling, rammed into a PRTC bus on the Patiala-Bathinda national highway near Kaloudi village in Sangrur on Sunday morning around 8.

The occupants of the pickup vehicle, all hailing from different villages in Moga, were returning home after paying obeisance at Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

Police officials said visibility was low due to fog and the pickup vehicle was right behind the bus. Further, the bus driver applied brakes suddenly, giving the Bolero driver little reaction time.

The deceased were identified as Charanjit Kaur, 45, a resident of Panjgrain Khurd, Jarnail Singh, 35, and Shamo Kaur, 60, of Rania village, and three-month old Sonpari.

Sonpari’s father, Fakir Chand, 38, a resident of Dhilwan Wala village, who was behind the wheel at the time of the incident, received minor injuries and was discharged along with the other injured after treatment.

Apart from his Nek Singh, 36, his daughter Mandeep Kaur, 13, residents of Bhagike village, Tez Kaur, 45, Binder Kaur, 50, residents of Rania village, were also injured but were discharged after treatment.

Sangrur sub-divisional magistrate Navreet Kaur Sekhon, who visited the injured, said, “Four devotees were brought dead and five were referred to Rajindra Hospital for treatment. Two injured persons were treated at the Sangrur civil hospital.”

Assistant sub-inspector Suresh Kumar said they have registered a case against Major Singh, the PRTC bus driver, as he applied brakes suddenly, causing the accident.

He added that the post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted at the civil hospital, following which the bodies would be handed over to their kin.

