4 lakh voters, 17 choices: Stage set for poll showdown in Panchkula, Kalka

As Haryana gears up for the high-stakes assembly elections on Saturday, a crucial 4.38 lakh voters will determine the fate of 17 candidates in the fray from the Panchkula and Kalka constituencies. Panchkula deputy commissioner and district election officer Yash Garg said the voting process will start at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. (Sant Arora/HT)

The battleground has heated up with the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facing off in both segments, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) poised to disrupt the traditional power struggle.

Voter turnout is a significant concern for all parties in the largely urban Panchkula segment. Historical data reveals a declining trend: the voting percentage dipped from 65.72% in 2014 to 59.96% in the 2019 assembly polls, while 2009 saw a turnout of 57.45%.

On the other hand, the mostly rural Kalka constituency fares better with a 72.46% voting percentage in 2019, after a 79.31% turnout in 2014 and 77.21% in 2009.

Facing palpable anti-incumbency, the BJP has reposed faith in incumbent Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, 76, who is once again pitted against his arch-rival Chander Mohan, 58, from the Congress, a four-time MLA from Kalka. Aiming to make a mark in Panchkula, the AAP has fielded party’s Chandigarh unit chief Prem Garg, 71.

The Indian National Lok Dal has picked Kshitij Chaudhary, 38, a doctor by profession, while the Jannayak Janata Party is banking on Sushil Garg, 68, a sitting councillor from Ward Number 14.

In all, the race for the Panchkula assembly seat features 10 candidates, also including Right to Recall Party candidate Kishan Singh Negi, Bharatiya Veer Dal candidate Bharat Bhushan Gurjar, and Independents Natasha Sood, Mahabir Prasad Sharma and Saroj Bala.

In Kalka, incumbent MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, 63, is vying to retain his seat for the Congress, while the BJP is looking to reclaim it with candidate Shakti Rani Sharma, 71.

The AAP is hoping to tap into the Gujjar community’s votes in its inaugural contest in this constituency, which has long been a Chaudhary stronghold, by fielding retired police officer Om Prakash Gujjar, 61. The Bahujan Samaj Party has nominated Charan Singh, 67, while the contest, featuring seven candidates in total, also includes Independents Amit Sharma, Gopal and Vishal.

Voting starts at 7 am

Deputy commissioner and district election officer Yash Garg said the voting process will start at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. “At 6 pm, all voters standing in queue for voting will be given slips and their votes will be polled,” he added.

“Polling parties have left for all 455 polling stations of the district to conduct polling for the Haryana assembly elections on Saturday. Each party comprises one presiding officer, one assistant presiding officer and two polling officers,” he said, adding that the district had been divided into 45 sectors, with 45 sector officers, and 14 zones, with 14 zonal officers.

Garg said for the Kalka assembly constituency, 225 polling parties were despatched from Government College, Sector 14, Panchkula for as many polling booths.

Similarly, for Panchkula assembly constituency, polling parties were despatched from Government College, Sector 1, Panchkula, for 230 polling booths.

He said each polling stations was under video surveillance, and all activities will be monitored from the control room. There will be a ban on the entry of unauthorised persons in polling stations. Even police personnel will enter only on the call of the presiding officer. Only the Election Commission team, district election officer, deputy commissioner of police, returning officer and sector officer can enter the polling stations, he explained.

“Voters can only take along their ID card and election slip with them, and there is complete ban on mobile phones and other digital gadgets. Voters are not allowed to take photos or film videos inside the polling station,” said the district election officer.

As many as 2,200 security personnel, including 12 SST teams, six FST teams, 20 patrolling teams and seven companies of CISF, have been deployed in the district to maintain vigil. Of the total 455 polling booths in the district, 116 are designated as critical.

The Panchkula police have established 13 border checkpoints in collaboration with the paramilitary forces, and with the cooperation of neighbouring states and district. Every person and vehicle is being strictly monitored.

The district election officer said a mock poll will be started at all polling booths at 5.30 am. The mock poll process will continue for 90 minutes. At least 50 votes are to be polled during this process. Also, it is mandatory for the parties and candidates to have agents during the mock poll.

The deputy commissioner said block-level officers will be appointed at every polling station to help voters. Apart from this, after every 30 minutes, the number of voters standing in line outside the polling station will be uploaded on the EQMS mobile app for voters’ convenience.

Special booths set up to encourage voting

With special focus on encouraging higher voter turnout, Sakhi, Divyang and Model polling booths have also been established.

Both segments have Sakhi polling booths, which will be entirely managed by women staff. Besides this, Divyang polling stations have been set up, which will be managed by differently abled staff.

Garg said in Kalka, the Sakhi polling station was at Government Senior Secondary School, Kalka, while in Panchkula, it was at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector Sector 12-A.

Similarly, Divyang polling booths had been set up at Government Senior Secondary School, Pinjore, and Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 6, Panchkula.

Kalka assembly constituency also features a specially decorated model polling booth at Amravati High School, while in Panchkula, it is at Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 26.

DC Garg casts his vote through ballot paper

Enrolled as a voter from Sonepat, deputy commissioner and district election officer Yash Garg cast his vote through ballot paper at Government College, Sector 1, Panchkula. Garg said officers and employees appointed for election duty can cast their vote using ballot paper. For this, Form 12 was filled and sent to the constituency concerned for the required ballot papers. After voting, the ballot papers will again go to the constituency concerned.