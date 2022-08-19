4 members of ISI-backed terror module sent to police remand

MOHALI: Four members of a terror module operated by Canada-based gangster Arsh Dalla and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh, who were arrested on August 14 from Delhi, were produced before the Mohali court. During their production in the court, the police sought 10 days police remand and the court granted 5 days remand to be produced again on August 23. The four members were held with three hand grenades, arms and ammunition from Delhi.

Punjab Police busted the Pakistan-ISI backed module intending to carry out terror attack on country’s Independence Day in which the police arrested Deepak Sharma of Preet Nagar in Moga; Sandeep Singh of village Kotkaror Kalan in Ferozepur; Sunny Dagar of village Ishapur in Najafgarh in Delhi; and Vipin Jakhar, a resident of Goyla Khurd in New Delhi. The Police recovered three hand grenades (P-86), one IED and two 9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges from the possession of arrested gangsters.

The Punjab Police following reliable inputs that associates of Arsh Dala are being harboured by Vipin Jakhar at his accommodation in village Goyla Khurd in New Delhi, teams of Punjab Police’s SSOC Mohali along with Dwarka Police conducted a raid at their premises and managed to arrest them after recovering two 9mm pistols (foreign made) along with 40 live cartridges.

Punjab Police, during their production in the court, apprised it that the investigations so far revealed that Deepak Sharma, who is a history sheeter and was wanted by the Punjab Police in two cases including of murder of Moga-based Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, who was killed in March 2022 and another for firing on the house of Panchayat Secretary of Village Dala, Moga in June 2022.

The accused Sandeep, who recently came back to India from Dubai, had provided logistic support to Deepak to carry out firing at the house of Panchayat Secretary. Police said that accused Sunny Dagar, who is out from jail on parole, is an active member of Neeraj Bawana Gang and Tillu Tajpuriya gang active in Delhi and NCR region and has been facing various cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, theft etc. Sunny Dagar was providing hideouts to Deepak Sharma and Sandeep Singh in Delhi and nearby areas, while, accused Vipin Jakhar was providing financial and logistical support to the other arrested and was involved in facilitating the movement of the accused from one hideout to another, he added. The police pleaded before the court that they are hopeful of some more major revelations during their interrogation and demanded the police remand.