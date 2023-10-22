4 men injure, rob trader of 7 lakh in Kitchlu Nagar

Four SUV-borne masked miscreants assaulted a trader and robbed him of ₹7 lakh and a laptop outside his house in Kitchlu Nagar, leaving the police in a tizzy after the incident in one of the posh localities in the city.

The PAU police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim was rushed to hospital. The PAU police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused.

The victim, Saurav Aggarwal of Kitchlu Nagar, stated that he is into the business of aluminium used in making doors, windows and shelves. On Saturday, he returned home from his shop at Gill Road and parked his car outside his house. Four masked men alighted from a Tata Safari. and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Aggarwal said that after he fell on the road, the accused robbed two bags containing ₹7 lakh and a laptop. He raised alarm following which the miscreants escaped from the spot. Hearing his cries, his family members and neighbours came there and rushed him to the hospital. He suffered injuries on his head and arm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the miscreants had covered their faces with a piece of cloth. They were aware that he was carrying cash in the bag and targeted him with the intention to snatch the bags.

The police suspected that the miscreants were already following Saurav Aggarwal from his shop. As he alighted from the car, they assaulted him. After the incident, the police sounded an alert in the city.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said that the police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused. It is suspected that the miscreants have executed the crime following a conspiracy. The victim failed to note down the registration number of the SUV used by the robbers in the crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON