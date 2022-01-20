4 men mar liquor vend in Ludhiana, case registered

The Moti Nagar police on Wednesday registered a case against four unidentified persons, who vandalised a liquor vend and opened fire, after they were refused liquor by the vend employees.

Complainant Deepak Kumar, liquor vend employee, said the incident took place on January 17 at 10pm when he along with his colleague Rajan Pandey was closing the liquor vent. In the meantime, a man along with a woman arrived at the liquor vendor to purchase liquor worth ₹1000 and said he would make a digital payment for it. The employees declined and told the accused that the vend was closed. At this, the accused began to hurl abuses at the employee and left the scene.

Deepak said, “After few minutes four persons on two motorcycles arrived to smash the shutters of the vend. They also opened fire and left the scene.”

He said soon after the incident he informed the police. After receiving the information investigating officer Balbir Singh reached the spot and started the investigation.

The police have registered a case under section 336 (endangering life of others), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Arms Act against the accused.