4 militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces arrested four militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore and Pampore on Thursday.
Two militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in north Kashmir’s Sopore .The terrorists – Adnan Ashiq War of Sopore and Zubair Ahmad Sofi of Baramulla – were intercepted at a checkpoint at Chinar Crossing after they exhibited suspicious behaviour and attempted to flee from the spot.
A police spokesperson said, “The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Rashtriya Rifles (22RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (179 Battalion) apprehended the militants at the checkpoint. Two pistols, two magazines, and 14 pistol rounds were recovered from their possession.”
The duo was looking for an opportunity to carry out terror attacks on security forces and civilians, the spokesperson added.
A joint team of the police and army arrested two ‘hybrid’ militants and recovered four pistols from them in Pampore.
“Two hybrid terrorists arrested by a team of Srinagar Police and 50RR,” the Srinagar Police said in a tweet. They have been identified as Naveed Shafi Wani of Khrew Pampore and Faizan Rashid Teli of Kadlabal Pampore. Police have also recovered arms,ammunition, explosives and incriminating material from them. “Four pistols, rounds, 16 gelatin sticks, and a grenade recovered,” the tweet said.
On Wednesday, the police had arrested a ‘hybrid’ militant Mehboob ul Inam in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and recovered arms and ammunition, including IED-making material, on his disclosure.
“His disclosure led to the recovery of incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including three AK rifles, 10 magazines, 380 rounds, a Chinese grenade,” the police had said in the tweet.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
-
Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics