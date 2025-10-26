4 non-BJP legislators, who voted for me listened to their conscience: Sat Sharma

J&K BJP president and newly elected Rajya Sabha member Sat Sharma on Saturday said that the four non-BJP legislators, who ensured his win on the fourth seat, heard the voice of their conscience despite immense pressure by opposition parties and attempts by chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah to create a divide on the basis of Jammu versus Kashmir.

He also attributed his win to the exemplary leadership of the party led by PM Modi, home minster Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

Talking to reporters at Jammu airport, where he was accorded a rousing welcome by party workers and supporters, Sharma said that because of PM Modi’s exemplary leadership, he got four votes that ensured his win. “I had said it earlier and will again say it that a new history has been created by BJP in J&K. We will serve the people and who (Kashmir based parties) says what, doesn’t matter,” he said.

“The legislators (four non-BJP members), who voted for me, heard their conscience despite pressure by opposition parties,” he added.

The BJP also rejected People’s Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone’s allegation that the Rajya Sabha election was a “fixed match” between the National Conference (NC) and the BJP.

On Friday, the ruling NC won three seats, while the BJP managed one in the first RS elections held in J&K after it became a Union Territory in 2019.

“In the third notification, the BJP emerged as the biggest party and it is a historic win for the party. I did not offer anything to anyone but asked the legislators to vote after listening to their conscience. This time we got four votes, next time 40 more people will side with us listening to their conscience,” Sharma said.

Replying to question regarding Lone’s statement, accusing the NC of “gifting” seven votes to the BJP to “ensure” the saffron party’s victory on one RS seat, he said, “What he is saying now has no meaning. Why did he not vote? He should have voted, whether for A or B. Staying away from voting is undemocratic.”

“This is a historic victory for the BJP. We have won the seat from the soil of Kashmir, despite attempts by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his party to create a division on the basis of Jammu versus Kashmir. He (Omar) asked the legislators to unite against the BJP, which won 29 seats from Jammu in the 2024 Assembly polls.

He also expressed confidence in wining the bypolls from Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituency.