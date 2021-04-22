Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 of family among 5 held for drug smuggling, 1.2kg heroin seized
A man, his two sons and daughter-in-law were among five people arrested from a Tarn Taran village by a team of special task force (STF), Ludhiana range, for possessing 1
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 01:43 AM IST
A man, his two sons and daughter-in-law were among five people arrested from a Tarn Taran village by a team of special task force (STF), Ludhiana range, for possessing 1.2 kg heroin. The team also recovered 70,000 drug money from their possession.

The accused were identified as Manjit Singh (60), his sons Jagveer Singh and Gurpreet Singh (both in their early 30s), and latter’s wife Mandeep Kaur (30) of Bhail village in Goindwal of Tarn Taran district and Jaswinder Kaur (49) of Chabal village in Tarn Taran.

Inspector Harbans Singh from the STF said they received a tip off about the accused’s movement. “After this, their car was intercepted on a bridge at Dilawarpur village in Goindwal. When frisked, 1.10kg heroin was recovered from the car,” he said.

On questioning, Manjit told the police that they had bought the drugs from Jaswinder Kaur, following which her house was raided from where the police recovered 10 gram heroin and 70,000 in cash.

A case under sections 21, 25, 27A, 29 of NDPS Act was registered against the accused at STF police station in Phase 4, SAS Nagar.

The inspector said during questioning, it came to the fore that both Manjit and his son Jagvir had earlier been booked in a drug case. “Jaswinder is the prime accused. She had been booked in cases of attempt to murder, drug smuggling, fake currency, arms act, etc. She also runs three shops of clothing, bakery and grocery store from her house,” he said.

He said the accused were working together for around five years. “The accused will be questioned to know more about their network,” said the inspector.

