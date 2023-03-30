4 of Mansa family among 5 killed as 2 cars crash in Sirsa

Five persons, including four of a family from Mansa in Punjab, were killed while three others were injured after two cars crashed near Nirankari Bhawan on Sardulgarh road in Sirsa town on Thursday evening.

The mangled remains of one the cars involved in the accident. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Gurtej Singh, his wife Paramjeet, their sons Guntaj, aged 7, and six-month-old Sukjath of Sardulgarh, who were travelling in an Alto. The fifth deceased is Rahul, 20, who was driving the Skoda car. Two of his friends, Ranjeet and Mohit, also aged 20, are critically injured and under treatment at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Hisar’s Agroha.

Another victim Kavalpreet, who was travelling with the family in the Alto, is also injured and has been admitted at a hospital in Sirsa.

As per police officials, Gurtej and his family were returning to Sardulgarh after purchasing medicines when a speeding Skoda crashed into the car. The impact of the car collision was so strong that cars were badly mangled, and a crane had to be pressed into operation to remove the bodies.

A police spokesperson said that no FIR has been registered so far as the cops are recording statements.