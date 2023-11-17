4 pedestrians dead in separate hit-and-runs in Chandigarh tricity

Police are on the lookout for four vehicles that left four pedestrians dead in separate hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali and Panchkula.

Three mishaps took place on Mohali roads and the fourth in Panchkula’s Bir Ghaggar. (iStock)

Two of the victims were killed on Wednesday, one near Lalru mandi in Mohali and another near Bir Ghaggar in Panchkula.

As per police, the deceased in the Panchkula mishap was identified as Krishna, a resident of Bir Ghaggar.

She was crossing the national highway near Bir Ghaggar, when an unidentified vehicle hit her and drove off, as witnessed by complainant Gurcharan of Bir Ghaggar.

Gurcharan said he was on the way home around 6.45 pm, when he saw a vehicle coming from Pinjore hit the woman. An injured Krishna was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, but was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

In the Lalru mishap, a Maruti Swift car sped away after hitting a man around 7.15 am.

The victim, Gurcharan Singh, along with his son Davinder Singh, 38, both locals, had visited the Lalru mandi in the morning.

As per Davinder’s complaint to police, they were standing near a bus stop, when a rashly driven car, coming from Chandigarh, rammed into his father, leaving him grievously injured.

Davinder said he rushed his father to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, but he could not be saved. Lalru police booked the unidentified driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of IPC.

Police on Wednesday also launched probe in another fatal mishap that was reported from Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, after the uncle of the deceased reached here from Uttar Pradesh and identified the deceased.

The victim in this case, Amit, alias Meeta, a labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh (UP), was struck by an unidentified vehicle on November 12.

His uncle Karan Singh, 55, of Muzaffarnagar, UP, told police that he received a call from someone on Tuesday that his nephew Amit alias Meeta met with an accident in Mubarikpur on November 12, following which he left for Dera Bassi and identified him.

In the fourth mishap, a pedestrian, who was hit by a Toyota Fortuner near Aerocity Block C light point past midnight on November 10, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The deceased, Ashok Chaudhary, was a resident of Sector 68.

The accident was witnessed by Kurukshetra native Arun Dhiman, who currently lives in Aerocity Block H, as he works for a private company in Sector 65, Mohali.

Dhiman told the police that after wrapping up work on November 10 night, he was returning home on his motorcycle, when he saw a rashly driven Toyota Fortuner car hit a pedestrian walking towards his house around 12.15 am.

The SUV’s number plate fell on the road after the collision as the driver made off in the vehicle.

The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital from where he was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he breathed his last after fighting for life for four days.

Police on Wednesday booked the absconding SUV driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of IPC at the Sohana police station.

