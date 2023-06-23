4 pistols smuggled via Pakistan drone seized in Punjab’s Amritsar village

The counterintelligence (CI) wing of Punjab Police on Thursday recovered four pistols smuggled via drone from Pakistan in a border village of Amritsar district. The recovered pistols are of .30 bore each.

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone and two kilograms of heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka district on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

The seizure comes a day after the CI Amritsar team busted a module involved in the smuggling of weapons and heroin using drones from across the border.

Inspector Inderdeep Singh, in-charge, CI-Amritsar, said, “We had a tip-off that a consignment of weapons has been smuggled from across the border using a drone. As per the information, the consignment was concealed in Kakkar village.”

He said a search operation was launched in Kakkar village, which is situated along the international border, and four pistols were recovered from the backside of Gurdwara Ram Tahli Sahib’s building.

Inspector Inderdeep Singh said police have identified the accused behind the weapons smuggling racket.

“We can’t disclose their names until they are arrested,” he said.

On Thursday, the CI’s Amritsar team had busted a module involved in the smuggling of heroin and weapons from across the border. Two members of the module, including one from Amritsar jail, were arrested and three pistols were recovered at their instance.

A case has been registered under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.

AIG Counterintelligence, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann said that the consignment seems to have been delivered via drone but could not be retrieved due to heightened vigil by BSF and the state police.

“Police teams are conducting investigations to identify the sender and retriever of the consignment”, he said.

BSF recovers Pak drone, 2 packets of suspected narcotics in Fazilka

Ferozepur Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone and two kilograms of heroin near the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka district on Thursday morning.

“On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (approx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district,” BSF Punjab Frontier said.

Further investigation is underway, BSF spokesperson said.