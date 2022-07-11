4 PWD officials suspended for road construction amid heavy rain in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur : The Punjab government has suspended four officials of the public works department (PWD) for carrying out road construction in Hoshiarpur district amid heavy rain.

Tarsem Singh (sub-divisional engineer), Vipan Kumar (junior engineer), and junior engineers Parveen Kumar and Jasbir Singh were placed under suspension on Saturday with immediate effect.

The road was being built in Sherpur Dako village of Hoshiarpur during the downpour.

The department took action after a video went viral on social media, showing the workers engaged in the laborious task amid heavy rain.

The video was recorded by villagers protesting against the construction.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy showers for several cities in Punjab, including Hoshiarpur.

For the next five days, IMD has predicted scattered/fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorms and lightning in the state.