4 shipping firms in Ludhiana lose 137 containers to fraudsters

The police have lodged four FIRs against a Lucknow resident and his accomplice who duped four shipping firms in the district of 137 containers that are used for import and export of goods. The accused took containers on rent from the firms but did not return.

Four FIRs have been lodged against the accused Sumit Thakur of Lucknow and his aides at Dehlon, Sahnewal and Jamalpur police stations.

Dehlon police lodged an FIR against the accused following the complaint of Vikrant Kaul of Faridabad, who is manager at a Ludhiana shipping firm. Kaul said he had received a phone call from an unknown number on September 14 and the caller introduced himself as Sumit Thakur. The caller stated that he needed 31 containers for exporting goods to Dubai. The accused picked the containers from Kila Raipur village on September 19 and was supposed to return them by October 3. The accused did not return the containers, he added.

Similarly, Sumit Thakur made a phone call to Anil Kumar of Chandigarh road, who is a manager at a shipping firm, on September 14 and took 31 containers from Nandpur village between September 16 and September 22. The containers were supposed to be returned by October 1.

In another case, 31 containers were taken on rent from the manager of another shipping firm, Kishnor Kumar of Mundian Kalan. He too had received a call on September 14 and the containers were picked between September 22 and September 26 and were supposed to be returned by October 3.

In the fourth case, the accused took 44 containers from Khushwant Singh of Sahnewal, manager of another shipping company. He said he had received a call on September 14 and the accused had picked the containers between September 15 and September 22 that were supposed to be returned by October 3.

Four FIRs under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable, security or will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code have been lodged against the accused.