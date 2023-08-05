4 years of Article 370 abrogation: Mehbooba under ‘house arrest’; NC office sealed

On the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was put under “house arrest” today.

Security personnel check a scooty rider during high alert on the 4th anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A , in Srinagar on Saturday. On the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was put under “house arrest” today. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other senior PDP leaders also claimed to have either been put under house arrest or detained in police stations. The government had earlier denied permission to the PDP to hold a seminar on August 5. Meanwhile, the PDP held a protest in Jammu against revocation of Article 370.

Mehbooba claimed that she was put under house arrest since midnight and also questioned the claims of normalcy of the Centre.

“I’ve been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today. This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations. The Government of India’s claims about normalcy to the SC stands exposed by their actions driven by paranoia,” Mehbooba tweeted the pictures of her house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former J&K chief minister also blamed the government for choking the actual sentiment of people. “On one hand, giant hoardings calling upon Kashmiris to ‘celebrate’ the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar. Whereas force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people. Hope the SC takes cognisance of these developments at a time when Article 370 has come up for hearing,” Mehbooba tweeted.

She also posted a video of PDP workers being whisked away by police in Jammu. “The sight of a single PDP member in Jammu being dragged away merely for expressing his view bursts LG’s ‘balloon of normalcy’. PDP will continue to strive for the rights & dignity of J&K,” Mehbooba tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other senior PDP leaders also claimed that they were detained or put under house arrest in Kashmir. ....”Placed under house arrest and my family also not being allowed to move out. As countless PDP workers have been rounded up by the police, it’s ironic how they themselves puncture their ‘normalcy’ balloon. August 5 is a black day, a day when our constitutional rights were snatched,” Ghulam Nabi Hanjura, senior PDP leader and former minister, said.

PDP additional spokesman Rafique Rather also claimed that he has been detained by Baramulla police and lodged in Police Post Delina. “Almost entire PDP leadership, including our party president is under house arrest or detention. This shows how hollow slogans of normalcy are in J&K,” said Rather.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the National Conference today said that the party office was sealed by police and questioned the normalcy portrayed by the Centre.

“True to form and in keeping with the clampdown on mainstream democratic activities organised by parties opposed to August 5, 2019, the JKNC office has been sealed by the police. No one is being allowed in or out of the office. These steps betray the nervousness of the administration and render hollow their claims regarding great improvements in the last four years,” NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar tweeted.

J&K will remember Aug 5 as day of disempowerment: Lone

Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone termed August 5 as a “sad reminder of the disempowerment of people of J&K”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Lone tweeted about the disempowerment of J&K. “August 5 is a sad day. A sad reminder of the disempowerment of the people of J&K. The process of disempowerment continues. And the belittling of institutions, individuals and the people of J&K continue. For those patting their backs and believing in their own fiction — don’t mistake fear for consent,” tweeted the PC chairman.

BJP holds series of programmes in J&K

On the fourth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, the BJP held a series of programmes in J&K. Apart from Trianga rally, the BJP leaders held a programme at Jawahar Nagar in which senior party leaders addressed the workers and termed abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, a big and historical step towards the UT and nation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP general secretary Ashok Koul later told reporters that BJP kept its promise of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

PDP condemns Mehbooba’s ‘house arrest’

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday condemned the “house arrest” of party president Mehbooba Mufti and detention of numerous party leaders across Kashmir.

“The midnight actions taken by authorities in Kashmir are aimed at stifling dissent and the promotion of a false narrative of peace by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” former legislator and senior leader of the PDP Firdous Tak said in a statement issued in Jammu.

The statement highlighted the “house arrest” of the party president and “illegal detention” of numerous party members in police stations.

“This midnight crackdown was an attempt to silence the voices of dissent and curtail the genuine sentiments of the people,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cong holds protest, seeks restoration of statehood

Congress on Saturday held a peaceful protest to express resentment over the abrogation of Article 370 and disbanding of the state into UT.

The party also sought restoration of full statehood and exclusive rights to land and jobs for the locals. A peaceful protest was held outside party headquarters here to express anger over the abrogation of special status and “downgrading” of historical state into UT.

Hold assembly elections in J&K: CPI (M)

The central committee of the CPI (M) on Saturday adopted a unanimous resolution seeking assembly elections and restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“August 5, 2023, marks the completion of four years since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 being annulled and the state of Jammu and Kashmir dismantled. This assault on the Constitution and federalism presaged an all-round attack on the rights of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the resolution shared by former legislator of the CPI (M), MY Tarigami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The last five years under the central rule have seen steps to alter the very identity of Jammu and Kashmir with change in domicile laws and land rights. There is a concerted move to change the demography of the state,” it added.

It also mentioned how the period has seen large scale detention of political leaders and activists using laws like the Public Safety Act and UAPA.

PDP leader detained in Jammu

The Jammu province president of the PDP, Haji Parvez Waffa, a close confidante of party president Mehbooba Mufti, was detained and shifted to Gangyal police station on Saturday.

He was picked up from his office in Bahu Plaza area.

While being huddled into a police vehicle, Waffa said, “See how the voice of Opposition is being stifled in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Their attempt to silence us and suppress us will not deter us. The PDP president is under house arrest in Srinagar, but the party will not stop raising its voice,” he added.

With inputs from HTC Jammu