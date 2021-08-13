40 new soil testing labs set up in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday inaugurated 40 new soil testing laboratories set up at block level through video conferencing.

The labs have been set up under the state government’s ‘Har Khet Swasth Khet’ programme. In the first phase, soil testing of 25 lakh acre land will be done this year through these labs.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal and marketing board chairman Nayanpal Rawat were also present on the occasion. Union minister of state Krishan Pal Gujjar, state ministers, MPs and MLAs joined the programme through video conferencing.

Khattar said the state government is leaving no stone unturned to realise PM Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling income of farmers.

Soil testing labs have been set up so that farmers can be made aware of what crop should be sown where based on the soil health, he added.

Khattar said in the next three years, soil testing of entire 75 lakh acre agricultural land in Haryana will be done.

‘Earn while you learn’

The chief minister directed officers of the agriculture department to make a comprehensive plan to ensure participation of senior secondary schools and college students in the work of soil testing so that students can earn while studying.

He said students engaged in this work will get an honorarium of ₹40 per sample.

Under the programme, last year 115 science teachers and assistant professors of schools and colleges imparted soil testing training.

While 50 small soil labs have already been established in government senior secondary schools and 65 more such labs are being set up in schools and colleges.