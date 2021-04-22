Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur: SGPC cancels plan of grand events
400th Parkash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur: SGPC cancels plan of grand events

Grand celebrations were scheduled to be held at Bhai Gurdas Ji Nagar, but due to surge in Covid cases, these ceremonies will now be held at the Diwan Hall of Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib at the Golden Temple. says SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kauraddressing a press conference in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday decided to cancel the plan of grand events that were scheduled to be held to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh master.

The gurdwara body has also dedicated its Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital for the treatment of Covid patients. SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “Grand celebrations were scheduled to be held at Bhai Gurdas Ji Nagar, but due to surge in Covid cases, these ceremonies will now be held at the Diwan Hall of Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib at the Golden Temple.”

“A series of events is being organised at Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, the birthplace of the ninth Guru, in Amritsar, which is being telecast live through various platforms. Links would be provided to the channels for live coverage of the events from April 29 to May 1.”

