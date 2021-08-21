40kg of heroin seized from Pakistan border in Gurdaspur

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force and police seized 40kg of heroin from along the Indo-Pak border in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of Gurdaspur district early on Saturday.

Amritsar (rural) SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the police got a tipoff of drug being smuggled from across the border. A joint operation was launched around 2.30am.

The BSF opened fire on noticing suspects across the barbed wire fence and ahead of the zero line. Besides the 40kg of heroin, the security forces seized 180gm of opium from the spot near the Panjgrain border outpost.

The contraband was wrapped in plastic packets and was pushed into Indian territory through a PVC pipe inserted through the barbed wire fence.

The seizure comes close on the heels of the busting of an inter-state heroin supply chain with the arrest of a Nigerian national and his aide in Tarn Taran, another border district of Punjab. The accused were identified as Delhi residents, Patrick of Vikaspuri and his aide Gurmel Singh, alias Gill, of Khyala. The police recovered 630gm of heroin from them and said they used to bring the drug from Delhi and supply it in Punjab.

Another drug peddler, Satwant Singh of Baba Bakala in Amritsar district, was arrested with 225gm of heroin on Monday. His interrogation led to Patrick’s arrest.