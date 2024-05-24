40-year-old Chandigarh man found guilty in NDPS case

A special NDPS court has held a city man guilty of possessing banned drugs. The convict Harish, alias Abdul, 40, is resident of Teen Colony, Sector 52, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict has been identified as Harish, alias Abdul, 40, of Teen Colony, Sector 52, Chandigarh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The case dates back to January 5, 2019. He was arrested by a police party on patrolling duty after 20 injections (10 of Buprenorphine 2 ML and 10 of Pheniramine Maleate 10 ML each) without any permit or licence were recovered from his possession. Following this, he was booked under the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel pleaded that Harish had been falsely implicated and had nothing to do with the alleged offence. He submitted that bare perusal of the FIR and investigation would itself show that he had been falsely dragged in the present case, and arrested on false and baseless grounds. After hearing both sides, the court held Harish guilty. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on May 29.