 40-year-old Chandigarh man found guilty in NDPS case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

40-year-old Chandigarh man found guilty in NDPS case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 24, 2024 09:58 AM IST

He was arrested by a police party on patrolling duty after 20 injections (10 of Buprenorphine 2 ML and 10 of Pheniramine Maleate 10 ML each) without any permit or licence were recovered from his possession

A special NDPS court has held a city man guilty of possessing banned drugs.

The convict Harish, alias Abdul, 40, is resident of Teen Colony, Sector 52, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The convict Harish, alias Abdul, 40, is resident of Teen Colony, Sector 52, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict has been identified as Harish, alias Abdul, 40, of Teen Colony, Sector 52, Chandigarh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The case dates back to January 5, 2019. He was arrested by a police party on patrolling duty after 20 injections (10 of Buprenorphine 2 ML and 10 of Pheniramine Maleate 10 ML each) without any permit or licence were recovered from his possession. Following this, he was booked under the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel pleaded that Harish had been falsely implicated and had nothing to do with the alleged offence. He submitted that bare perusal of the FIR and investigation would itself show that he had been falsely dragged in the present case, and arrested on false and baseless grounds. After hearing both sides, the court held Harish guilty. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on May 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 40-year-old Chandigarh man found guilty in NDPS case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On