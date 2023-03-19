40-year-old man found hanging from tree in Chandigarh

Hours after a Dadumajra resident left home after an altercation with his wife, his body was found hanging from a tree near the garbage dumping ground in Sector 38 on Saturday morning, police said.

The body the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per investigators, the deceased, 40, had come to Chandigarh from Solan around a month back in search of job and was addicted to alcohol. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The autopsy will be conducted on Sunday. Police have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter.