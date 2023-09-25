40-year-old man kills father in SBS Nagar; arrested

A 62-year-old man was hacked to death by his eldest son (40) in SBS Nagar’s Saloh village.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC on the complaint of one of the daughters of the deceased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Surinder Kumar, who was residing with his son Balram Kumar, the accused. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC on the complaint of one of the daughters of the deceased.

The police said the accused had been telling his relatives that his father met with an accident and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

However, when the matter was reported to the police, it came to fore that the accused had concocted the accident story and had killed his father. The accused has been taken into custody.

The police said the deceased’s daughters alleged that their brother was a habitual drinker and used to physically assault his father.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON