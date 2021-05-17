Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4,141 more contract infection in J&K
4,141 more contract infection in J&K

May has been the worst month for Jammu and Kashmir in terms of Covid cases and deaths as the monthly infections have reached 68,525 and fatalities to 867 on Sunday
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 01:34 AM IST
A Kashmiri man on a water ambulance uses a loud speaker asking people to stay indoors in Srinagar on Sunday. (AP)

As many as 59 people lost their lives to Covid on Sunday with 4,141 fresh infections in the past 24 hours taking the overall death toll to 3,149 and the total cases to 2, 44,608.

Of the 59 deaths in the UT, 31 were reported in Jammu division and 28 in Kashmir.

May has been the worst month for Jammu and Kashmir in terms of Covid cases and deaths as the monthly infections have reached 68,525 and fatalities to 867 on Sunday. The number of patients who have recovered from the disease this month so far is 44,395.

“Covid fatalities can be reduced by timely testing and hospitalisation,” said surveillance medical officer of World Health Organisation, Jammu, Dr Ravinder Pal Singh.

Officials said with 831 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 625 in Jammu district, 320 in Budgam and 252 in Baramulla and 237 in Rajouri.

The number of active cases has reached 51,623, officials said.

“Covid is no taboo and the majority of the patients who contract the infection recover easily. If any family in your neighbourhood has a Covid patient, do not ostracise them. Give them support, moral or otherwise,” Dr Singh said.

Officials said that some 3,934 patients have recovered of the disease, including 2,749 from Kashmir and 1,185 from Jammu. As many as 1,89,836 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 77.60% against around 98% in the first fortnight of February.

