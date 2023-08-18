Shimla doctor claims pedestrian’s life in Pinjore mishap

In the second fatal accident in Panchkula in as many days, a 41-year-old man standing on the roadside was killed after being struck by a doctor’s car in Barwala on Wednesday.

The victim was the production head of a factory in Barwala, said Pinjore police. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased, Prashant Shukla, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was currently staying in Pinjore for work. He was the production head of a factory in Barwala, said police.

The car driver was identified as Dilip Singh of Sanjauli, Shimla, and works as a private doctor, as per police. The accused was yet to be arrested, though police impounded his vehicle.

In her complaint to police, Shukla’s wife Usha Tiwari, 39, said she got a call from the factory owner, who informed her that her husband had met with an accident near Alipur bus stop. She said the accident took place around 4.40 pm on the Alipur road (NH-7), when Shukla was waiting for a vehicle to go home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suddenly, a Tata Zest, bearing an HP registration number, hit him at high speed. Shukla was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 23, Panchkula, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have booked the accused car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

On Tuesday, an unidentified vehicle had claimed the life of a 50-year-old pedestrian in Pinjore.

The deceased, Sunil Das, 50, lived in district’s Madawala village. He worked at a factory and also did farming. He was crossing the road when he was hit by the vehicle that sped off after the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON