42 mm rain recorded in Chandigarh, orange alert continues

The city recorded 42 mm rainfall on Wednesday till 8:30 pm. The weather remained mostly clear on Wednesday, witnessing incessant rain during evening hours between 5:30 to 8:30 pm, leading to water logging on roads and low lying areas and traffic disruption. In the total two days, rain in city, has accounted for 87.6 mm rainfall.

The maximum temperature jumped to 35.1 degree celsius on Wednesday from Tuesday’s 29.6 temperature (Keshav Singh/HT)

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The India Meteorological Department issued orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated parts of the city for Thursday and Friday as well. The maximum temperature will gradually fall from 35 to 31 degree celsius by Monday and minimum to hover around between 25 and 26.

The maximum temperature jumped to 35.1 degree celsius on Wednesday from Tuesday’s 29.6 temperature. The minimum temperature saw a slight decrease of 0.9 degree celsius within 24 hours from 24.9 to 24 degree celsius on Wednesday.